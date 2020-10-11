1/
John LICHTENBERG
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LICHTENBERG, John H. Age 53, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Lisa. He will be missed by many people, especially his best friend Brad Tyzzer and his family. John was born July 25, 1967, and grew up in Beavercreek, Ohio. He graduated from Carroll High School and Wright State University. John was a veteran, who served his country in Desert Storm. He worked in IT in both the education and medical fields. He also taught tennis at Sinclair Community College. John was passionate about The Ohio State Buckeyes' football team, never missing a game. John filled his free time with reading, playing racket sports, and playing musical instruments. Last winter, he played Christmas Carols on his guitar for charity, donating the proceeds to the Dayton Police Department in gratitude for their efforts in the Oregon District Shootings. John showed unending dedication to his family. He cared for both of his parents during their final illnesses. He worked for many years to meet the needs of his brother, who struggled with mental illness. Those who knew him best ask that he be remembered with compassion. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved