LIESER, Sr., John Charles 92, of Kettering, passed away on May 5, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1927 to John and Anna (Osterfeld) Lieser in Chickasaw, OH. John was a proud Navy Veteran who served in WWII. He worked as an Accountant for DESC and retired in 1983. He was a very active Charter Member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. He enjoyed spending time with his family, volunteering, sports of all kinds, especially golf, and playing cards. John will be missed by his loving wife of 66 1/2 years, Marie; children, Mary Beth (Scott) Mitchell, John (Cheryl) Lieser, Jr., and Barbara Kooser; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Lieser; 4 brothers and 7 sisters. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at St. Charles Borromeo in Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 pm. Interment immediately after at Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held in Rochester, NY at a later date. A special thanks to the staff at Oak Creek Terrace Nursing Home for their loving care of John for 2 1/2 years. Memorials are suggested to the Hope Emergency Program (PO Box 214 Fayetteville, OH 45118) or . Arrangements in the care of Newcomer South Chapel. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary