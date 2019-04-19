|
LORENZ, John J. Age 62, of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. John was the proud co-owner of Ranchers Roast Beef and a manager/agent for Western-Southern Life Insurance Company. He was a member of Millennium Lodge #779 F&AM and the Shriners Antioch Temple. John was preceded in death by his parents, James & Patricia Lorenz; brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Ballweg; nephew, Jeff Charles; and special companion, Meesha. He is survived by his wife, Linda F. Lorenz; daughter, Lindsey K. Lorenz & fianc? Ryan Harmanis of Columbus; sisters, Patty (Dave) Jones of Beavercreek, Kathy Ballweg of Dayton, Clara (Scotty) Charles of Waynesville; brother, Jimmy Lorenz of Beavercreek; nieces & nephews, David, Rick, Mike, Chris, Deanna, Trisha & Morgan; mother-in-law, Annette Partin; sister-in-law, Audra (Mike) Cook; and a host of other family & friends, including Larry Wells, a dear friend. Funeral service 10:30 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-8 PM Friday.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019