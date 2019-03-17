LOVELACE, John "Sonny" Age 73 of Tipp City, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. He retired from General Motors - Delphi Needmore Road Plant after 36 years of service in the shipping department. A proud veteran of the US Army, John served with the 1st Calvary Division during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime active member of the Dayton Community Golf Club, an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and had traveled extensively throughout the world and loved learning about the different cultures and lifestyles. He is survived by his daughters: Lori Ponath, and Kelli Lovelace, sister and brother-in-law: Donna & Steve Bataille, brothers and sister-in-law: Steve & Karen Lovelace, and Michael Lovelace, grandsons who he dearly loved: Joshua (Christina) Ponath and Zachary Ponath, great granddaughter: Amelia Ponath, niece and husband: Mackenzie & Jacob Enix, nephews: Justin and Ryan Lovelace, great nephew: Carter Lovelace, special friend: Barbara Corliss. John made friends wherever he went, including the following friends from golf and Everybody Fitness: Willie Allen, Lee Bradley, Dan Eads, Andy Leakas, Tim Landis, John Marcie, Adriana Sanchez, Gary Hampton, Carol Ann Patton, Fadia Vance, Donald & Sabrina Holmes, Bill Kindred and many other family members relatives and friends. John wanted to thank Dr. Malcolm at the Dayton VA Medical Center for all the care provided to him. The family would also like to thank nurses, Vonnie and Stacy of Hospice of Miami County for the special care given to Sonny. He was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin & Eileene (Myers) Lovelace. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton VA Medical Center. Online condolences and memories of John may be shared with the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary