MACDONALD, John Byron Age 81, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. John was born in Rutland, VT in 1938 to John Malcom and Janet (Waterman) MacDonald. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1956 (Class President). He attended Middlebury College and received a BS degree from Syracuse University in 1971. He was a language specialist in the armed forces (Army). In 1978, John and partner Whitney Johnson co-founded Johnson MacDonald/John B. MacDonald and Sons. He is survived by his wife Patty and three children; John, his wife Stacey, their children Sydney and Henry; Seth, his wife Deborah, their children Austin and Claire; Drew, his wife Molly, their children Quinn and Colin; and his sister Diana Nero of Leominster, MA. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Malcolm MacDonald MD of Middletown RI. A celebration of life will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation and reception to follow at the Dayton Country Club at 12:00 PM. A heartfelt thank you to , Barry Taylor MD, Tuesday Etchison, and Pam Kim, Hospice nurse. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a charitable contribution to , or a . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020