John MACILWAINE

MACILWAINE, John Charles (12/17/1938 10/9/2020) John C. MacIlwaine, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 9, 2020, in Fort Myers, FL. John graduated from Willoughby High School and went to Ohio Wesleyan University where he played baseball all four years and was awarded Little All American. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and then served in the U.S. Army Reserve. John became a CPA and moved to Dayton to join the accounting firm Battelle & Battelle LLP, retiring after 40 years in 2000 as a senior partner. John was Chairman of the Board of Dayton Children's Hospital, and served on the Board of Trustees for the Dayton Museum of Natural History, Cityfolk, St. Joseph Treatment Center and the Aviation Hall of Fame. John was an avid fisherman, spending many weekends on his boat, the Kerry Keel, on Lake Erie and taking fishing trips to Canada and Alaska with his son, Johnny. John and his wife Paula spent many years traveling all over the world including to Africa, one of their favorite trips. In celebration of their 50th anniversary, they hosted their children and grandchildren at a dude ranch in Colorado. John enjoyed spending time on the sidelines cheering for all of his kids and grandkids in their numerous sporting activities and performances. John is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Paula MacIlwaine; his children, Stacey Corcoran, Wendy Bendersky, and John H. MacIlwaine; Stacey's husband Phil Corcoran and their children, Delaney, Cameron and Grady; Wendy's husband Lee Bendersky and their children, Abby and Isabelle; John's wife Vanessa MacIlwaine and their children, Samantha, Natalie, Patrick, Jessica, Courtney and Grayson; his sister Patricia Kennelly and husband Robert; his brother-in-law, Jerry Sanders and wife Diana, and sister-in-law, Judy Selby and partner Reid. John was also a beloved uncle and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise MacIlwaine. A virtual memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to: Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH, 45404 or your local Alzheimer's Association
.