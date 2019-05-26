Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
John Madden Obituary
MADDEN, John R. 68, of Springfield, passed away May 25, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. He was born November 9, 1950 in Springfield, son of Robert Paul and Betty Louise (McCallister) Madden. John was a retired truck driver and member of the Teamsters, Local 654. He enjoyed motor-sports and was an excellent mechanic. Survivors include two children, Chris Madden and Heather Franklin; three grandchildren, Tyler, Andrew, and Macy Franklin; brother, Robert P. "Bobby" Madden, all of Springfield; and special friend, Susan. He was preceded in death by son, Dustin Madden, and by his parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Additional visitation will be held from 11-11:30 am Wednesday in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park with services starting at 11:30 am. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 26, 2019
