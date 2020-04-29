|
|
MAKLEY, Dr. John T. Retired orthopaedic surgeon and professor emeritus at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University's Medical School, passed away peacefully at University Hospitals of Cleveland, Ohio of complications of COVID-19 at the age of 84. A funeral service for immediate family will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 30th at Murphy Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on the Murphy Funeral Home Facebook page and will be available on their website immediately following. We invite you to share condolences and memories for John Makley on the Murphy Funeral Home website. Charitable donations on behalf of John Makley can be made to Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity, or The University Hospitals COVID-19 Caregiver Support Fund. Dr. John Makley left a legacy of groundbreaking medical inquiry coupled with deep love and compassion for his family, church community, friends and thousands of patients. Dr. Makley was a renowned orthopaedic surgeon and professor of medicine specializing in oncology and musculoskeletal tumors at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University Medical School in Cleveland, Ohio. As an orthopaedic oncologist, Dr. Makley helped shape national perspectives on bone banking and the treatment of patients with bone and soft-tissue tumors. Dr. Makley graduated from the University of Cincinnati Medical School in 1961. As an intern at University Hospitals, where he pursued his specialties in orthopaedic surgery and oncology, Dr. Makley worked under the stewardship of his teacher and mentor, Dr. Charles Herndon. When he joined the UH Department of Orthopaedics, Dr. Makley quickly distinguished himself. In 1976, he and two colleagues were heralded for developing a new test for detecting the presence of cancer using only a small sample of blood. In 1977, he was one of 16 founding members of the now-nationwide Musculoskeletal Tumor Society. As author and co-author, Dr. Makley published over fifty articles in flagship orthopaedics journals between 1970 and the early 2000s. He retired in 2000 but continued to offer consulting care at the Cleveland Veteran Affairs Medical Center's Orthopaedic Surgery unit until 2015. Dr. Makley met the love of his life, Kathryn (Kitty) when they were in high school in southern Ohio. Married in 1960, they raised four children and became active members of the Cleveland philanthropic community, supporting environmentalist and therapeutic organizations among others. "Dr. John," as he came to be known, brought a singular passion and moral integrity to all of his pursuits. He was known for quick anger at perceived injustice, and equally quick compassion for the suffering of others. He was unwavering in his Catholic faith and often sought solace in the Church and in his theological readings. When things seemed dark, he loved to say with dry humor, quoting his taciturn father, "keep your endgate up". He brought that strength of character, scientific curiosity, and sense of self-deprecating humor to his diagnosis of Alzheimer's in 2015. At Judson Park, where he spent his final months, his caregivers loved "Dr. John" dearly. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathryn (Kitty), his four children and their spouses, John Jr. and his wife Molly, Charlene and her husband Cain, Mary and her husband Kevin, and Christopher and his wife Genna, as well as his eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, William, Sara, Noah, Anna, Rosa, Kieran, and Braeden. Please sign Tribute Wall at: murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020