McFARLAND, John E. Age 82 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deanna McFarland; daughter, Elizabeth and son David. He is survived by his son Mark; sister-in-law, Joanne Hartman. A visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow directly after visitation at 1pm. John's final resting place will be in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020