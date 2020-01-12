Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for John McFARLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McFARLAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John McFARLAND Obituary
McFARLAND, John E. Age 82 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deanna McFarland; daughter, Elizabeth and son David. He is survived by his son Mark; sister-in-law, Joanne Hartman. A visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow directly after visitation at 1pm. John's final resting place will be in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -