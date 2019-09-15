|
|
McGOHAN, John 79, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Symphony of Centerville. He was born July 31, 1940 in Dayton, the son of Claude and Alberta (Hunt) McGohan. John was a 1958 graduate of Miamisburg High School and attended Sinclair Community College. John worked at NCR for several years prior to a 40 year career in Life Insurance and Financial Services. His career took him and his family to many areas of the country: Franklin, OH, Dublin, OH, Baton Rouge, LA, Orange Park, FL, Akron, OH, Carmel, IN, Columbus, OH and ending in Centerville, OH. John worked in sales, sales management & training and was Vice President of Marketing, He retired from AllState in 2012 as a Life Specialist. John was a member of MENSA, the National Life Insurance Association and he attended Fairhaven Church in Centerville. He was an avid golfer. He played Ohio State Junior Golf and won several state championships. John was inducted into the Miamisburg High School Hall of Fame for golf in 2010, he also still holds a golf record at the school. His most recent win was the "Super Senior" at Mound Golf Course in Miamisburg. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce (Kauffman) McGohan; children, Terri Turner, Doug (Vanessa) McGohan, Randy (Julie) McGohan and Mary Ann (Mike) Hill;12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Donna) McGohan, Pat (Jackie) McGohan, Karen Brown, Kathy McGohan and Pam King. John was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Michael and Richard McGohan. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM Monday, September 16, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the : Miami Valley Chapter, 31 Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019