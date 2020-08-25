JOHN MCNEIL

1/
McNEIL, John A. 72, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Riverside Healthcare Center. John was born November 16, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to Arthur and Louise (Fahey) McNeil. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and retired from IH. He was also a member of The Moose, The Eagles and was an EMT for Rescue 95. He loved baseball and was a youth umpire for many years. He was also a huge Notre Dame fan. Survivors include two children, Brian McNeil and Shawn (Kimberly) McNeil; five grandchildren, Brandon, Cami, Ryan, Arian and Cole; two brothers, Donald (Marty) McNeil and Thomas McNeil; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy in 2019; and one brother, Richard McNeil. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rescue 95. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
