MC WILLIAM, John J. Age 91, Hamilton, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Albany, New York on May 29, 1928, the son of Edgar and Mildred (Jeffrey) McWilliam. He was a graduate of Lehigh University in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. John married Ann Rowe on July 7, 1995 in Auburn, New York. He had been employed in retail management with J. C. Penney for 25 years and later employed at Color Tile. He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. He was very active in many community organizations. He was proud of being an Eagle Scout and also a life member of Hamilton-Lindenwald Kiwanis Club. He is survived by his wife, Ann; two daughters, Debra Holley, Cincinnati and Nancy (Don) Campbell, Liberty Township; one son, John J. (Lisa) McWilliam, Miamisburg; six grandchildren, Justin Smith, Jeff Holley, Allison Dickson, Brandon Cox, Ryan, Troy and Sean Campbell and five great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist church, 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield with Denny Mullen officiating. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Mark's United Methodist Church or Living Waters, 510 S. 8th Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 3, 2019