MORYL, John Stephen 64, of Trenton, ended his fight against pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was born in Hamilton on August 11, 1955. In his youth he was an Alter Boy, Choir Boy, Boy Scout, & played & sang in a number of local rock bands. In adult life he became a martial arts instructor, private investigator & security guard. He was heavily involved in church ministry. John was a Boy Scout Adult Leader, Cubmaster, Troop Committee Member & Chair, District Committee Member, District Unit Commissioner, Woodbadge & Powderhorn Training Staff. He helped start the Trenton Citizen Patrol & was training coordinator for Butler County Community Emergency Response Team. He was an avid outdoorsman, gardener and bee keeper. "If it was easy, anyone could do it." He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen John & Betty Lou Moryl. He is survived by his wife, Tonya Annette (Carrozza) Moryl; his daughter, Sophia Annette Moryl; his son, Daniel John Moryl; his brothers, Lou Moryl, Mick (Sheila) Moryl, Tom (Lisa) Moryl & Chet Moryl; & many great family & friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Pastor Frank Nation officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2020