MOWELL, John William 78, of Springfield, passed away June 5, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 24, 1941 in Springfield, the son of Harold W. and Lillian (Freshour) Mowell. Mr. Mowell attended the International Pentecostal Church of Christ. He enjoyed working with his trucks and backhoe. John had been the owner of Mowell Excavating. Survivors include his loving with of 20 years; Karen Sue (Toner) Mowell, two children; John A. (Cindy) Mowell and Anita Mowell, six step children; Brian Toner, Elizabeth Ginn, Charles Grooms, Harold Grooms Michael Grooms and Melvina Blackburn all of Springfield, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, two brothers; Fletch (Roberta) Mowell, South Vienna and Charlie (Kathy) Mowell, Springfield and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son; Harold, a half-brother; Clarence Norman and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will be held in Enon Cemetery with Pastor Bill Blain officiating at a time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.