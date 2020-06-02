NEALON, John David 88, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, in his home. Born on October 23, 1931, he was the son of late Helen and Joseph Nealon. He was one of four loving siblings. He was a proud graduate of Chaminade High School (class of 1949) and the University of Notre Dame (class of 1953). He married the love of his life, Carol (Hemmert) Nealon, with whom he grew a beautiful family. He lived a life of service as a public school teacher and principal in Dayton. He also enjoyed his weekend job as a college football referee. He was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to cheering on his 19 grandchildren. He was a man of strong Catholic faith, which he lovingly bestowed upon his family. John was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Nealon; daughter, Mary Carol Nealon; son Joseph John Nealon; grandson, Daniel Eric Bauder; sister, Sr. Carol Nealon, brother-in-law, Mike Hemmert; and son-in-law, Robert Reardon. He is survived by his second wife, Barbara (Rodgers) Nealon; daughters, Nancy (Mick) Shaughnessy of Edgewood, KY, Patrice (Jim) Hook of Cincinnati, OH, Kathleen (David) Vail of Miamisburg, OH, Therese Reardon of Kettering, OH, Maureen Wald of Surfside Beach, SC, Mary (Rob) Bauder of Santa Clara Beach, FL; son, John (Jill) Nealon of Sarasota, FL; brothers, Tim (Cathy) of Lafollette, TN and Dan (M.J.) Nealon of Sacramento, CA; brothers-in-law, Bill (Karen) Hemmert of Dayton, OH and John (Mary Ann) Hemmert of New Knoxville, OH; 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Arrangements for a memorial service are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Dayton in John's memory (stvincentdayton.org).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.