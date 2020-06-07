NEALON, John Age 88, of Kettering, passed away in his home on May 28, 2020. John was born in Dayton, OH, on October 23, 1931. He was a wonderful and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. John was a Principal and teacher in the Dayton Public School system for over 35 years. He was active with the NCAA Football Referee Association and refereed many Rose Bowl games. John was loving, generous, and lived his life to the fullest. His family is blessed with countless fond memories of his generosity and affection, he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Nealon; 12 children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of John's life will be held at a future date at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.