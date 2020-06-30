NEWLAND, John Orville 84, of Lakeview, passed away Friday morning, June 26, 2020, at Vancrest of New Carlisle. John was born in Springfield on May 15, 1936, to the late Hersel and Leora (Freeze) Newland. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Donald Newland, Hersel Newland, Jr., Robert Newland, and Richard Newland; and a sister, Beverly Ann Bame. A veteran of the US Air Force, John worked as a carpenter and was a member of Carpenters Union #719. He was also a member of the Indian Lake Moose Lodge, and the Indian Lake Eagles. He loved fishing, horse racing, going to the casinos, and watching baseball. John had a big heart and never got too worked up over anything. John is survived by a son, John Joseph Newland of Russells Point; two grandsons, John Joseph Newland, Jr., and Joshua James Newland; five brothers, Clarence Newland of Springfield, Tom Newland of New Carlisle, Fred Newland of Indiana, Charles Newland of New Port Richey, Florida, and Mike Newland of Michigan; and his former wife, Bonnie Curtis of Springfield. Following John's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. The family is being served by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.