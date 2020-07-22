1/1
John PARKER
1960 - 2020
PARKER, John Christopher Age 59, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on July 20, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on October 2, 1960, in Okinawa, Japan, the son of Charles and Sachi (Amuro) Parker. John graduated from the University of Cincinnati and on June 25, 1983, he married Kim Schilling. He was employed as the General Sales Manager at Colerain RV of Dayton. He was a member of the Norwood Masonic Lodge # 576 F&AM, Past Master of Carthage Lodge #573 F&AM, and a member of the Cincinnati Scottish Rite. John is survived by his wife, Kim Parker; three children, Kristy (Branden) Elliott, Chaz Parker, and Keri Parker; one grandchild, Payton Elliott; his parents, Charles and Sachi Parker; one brother, Andy (Jimi) Parker and their children, Drew and Blake; his aunt and uncle, Janet and Harold Haarman; his mother-in-law, Faith Lenney; and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Edward Lenney. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5 -8 pm, with Masonic and Scottish Rite Ring Service at 7 pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 am, with burial following in Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
