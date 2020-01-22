Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
PATTON, John Earl 98, of Springfield, passed away on January 15, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri. He was born on September 26, 1921, in Bloomingsburg, Ohio, the son of the late J. Earl and Gladys (Smith) Patton. Mr. Patton served our country in the United States Army. He is survived by his son, Dale and Debbie Patton of Branson West, Missouri, daughters, Phyllis (Dean) Jenkins of Brookville, and Beverly (Blair) Getz of Virginia; grandchildren: Jill Letner, Jan Jenkins, Dru (Simone) Patton, Dustin Patton, Derek (Cassie) Patton, Brittany (Cody) Hembree, Tammy Getz, Jason Getz, Todd Getz and Michael Getz; fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife Rose in 2002. Graveside services with military honors will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 am in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
