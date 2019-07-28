|
PEARCY, John W. Age 73 of Enon, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born February 27, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Omar and Elma Pearcy. John is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Gail; daughters, Allie (Tim) Spradlin, Sam (Stephen) March; grandchildren, Alex; sister, Jennifer (Raymond) Bunch; nephews, Lee (Keitha) Bunch, Ryan (Jamie) Bunch; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. John taught at Northwestern High School for 30 years. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Cleveland Browns. John and Gail also enjoyed buying and selling antiques together. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in John's memory.
