1/1
John PEARL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PEARL, John Michael John Michael Pearl, passed away peacefully Friday, July 24th at the age of 68, surrounded by his children, siblings, and longtime partner. John Michael Pearl was born January 29, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to John and Rita (Drennen) Pearl. John grew up in Huber Heights, Ohio, and served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1972. He worked and retired from a 25-year long career with the Federal Aviation Administration. He had a love for the outdoors and adventure which included being a white-water rafting guide on the New River Gorge, as well as racing cars. He shared his love for nature with his family by taking them rafting, camping, hiking, fishing, and boating. John also included his family in his love of travel; more often than not, it was a beach destination. He is preceded in death by his wife Janice, and mother, Rita Pearl. He is survived by his father, John L Pearl; partner, JoAnn Edds; children, Bonnie Garvin (Charlie), Amie Pearl (Anthony), John Pearl (Marina), Jamie Reyes-Pearl (Juan), and Caleb Pearl (Catalina); siblings, Ann Schommer (Dave), Denise Lanning (James), Philip Pearl (Mel), Patrick Pearl (Eileen), and James Pearl (Lisa); John will forever be remembered by his four grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Anyone who was lucky enough to know John would be immediately taken in by his intelligence, extreme generosity, kindness, irreverent sense of humor, and sharp wit. We leave John Michael Pearl at peace, but he remains in our hearts forever. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Baker Funeral Home
2001 East Oakland Avenue
Johnson City, TN 37601
(423) 282-1521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Baker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved