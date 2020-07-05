1/1
John PICKREL
PICKREL, John S. Age 75, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton. John was born April 7, 1945, in Dayton. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School, the University of Dayton and The Ohio State University Law School. John was the longest-serving judge on the Dayton Municipal Court bench where he worked for over 30 years. In retirement he loved to play golf, spend time with family and friends, walk his dog and enjoy his grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Janet Pickrel; and his brothers, Richard, Robert, Thomas and William Pickrel. John is survived by his three children who adored him, Julie (Ben) Kleinhenz, Lisa (Chris) Figueredo and Jim (Kara) Pickrel; his 5 grandchildren, John, Diane and Michael Kleinhenz, Alexander and Georgia Figueredo; siblings, Jim (Connie) Pickrel, Dan (Julie) Pickrel, Mary Anne Pickrel, Cathy Pickrel and Beth (John) Tranovich; and his partner Judy Dodge. John is also survived by former wife and mother of his children, Athie Thurman and her family; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends. All are welcome to a Walk-Through visitation, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Private funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Goodwill Easter Seals 'Miracle Clubhouse' in John's memory, (937) 461-4800 or gesmv.org.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
July 3, 2020
First met John when he was a young colorful attorney with Model Cities and I was a young Deputy Sheriff. I got to know the soft spoken attorney in the County Jail and later playing golf. I loved it when John was with Model Cities and would show up late to Judge Kesslers Court in his madres jacket and pants and his foot long pony tail. Johns golf swing was one of the smoothest I have ever seen. John was a true gentleman in every way. Later in my career when John became Judge Pickrel, I had the opportunity to wake him in the middle of the night to review and sign a couple search warrants, which he was always willing to do. I Lost contact with John once I retired but I will always remember him as a great person. My condolences to Johns family and Judy.
Joe Steuer, Sgt Ret MCSO
Friend
