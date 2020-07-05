John PICKREL

First met John when he was a young colorful attorney with Model Cities and I was a young Deputy Sheriff. I got to know the soft spoken attorney in the County Jail and later playing golf. I loved it when John was with Model Cities and would show up late to Judge Kesslers Court in his madres jacket and pants and his foot long pony tail. Johns golf swing was one of the smoothest I have ever seen. John was a true gentleman in every way. Later in my career when John became Judge Pickrel, I had the opportunity to wake him in the middle of the night to review and sign a couple search warrants, which he was always willing to do. I Lost contact with John once I retired but I will always remember him as a great person. My condolences to Johns family and Judy.

Joe Steuer, Sgt Ret MCSO

Friend