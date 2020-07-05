John PICKREL

PICKREL, John S. Age 75, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton
. John was born April 7, 1945, in Dayton. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School, the University of Dayton and The Ohio State University Law School. John was the longest-serving judge on the Dayton Municipal Court bench where he worked for over 30 years. In retirement he loved to play golf, spend time with family and friends, walk his dog and enjoy his grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Janet Pickrel; and his brothers, Richard, Robert, Thomas and William Pickrel. John is survived by his three children who adored him, Julie (Ben) Kleinhenz, Lisa (Chris) Figueredo and Jim (Kara) Pickrel; his 5 grandchildren, John, Diane and Michael Kleinhenz, Alexander and Georgia Figueredo; siblings, Jim (Connie) Pickrel, Dan (Julie) Pickrel, Mary Anne Pickrel, Cathy Pickrel and Beth (John) Tranovich; and his partner Judy Dodge. John is also survived by former wife and mother of his children, Athie Thurman and her family; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends. All are welcome to a Walk-Through visitation, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Private funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Goodwill Easter Seals 'Miracle Clubhouse' in John's memory, (937) 461-4800 or gesmv.org
.