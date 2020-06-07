POE, John William 67, of Morrow, died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his residence in Morrow, with his family by his side. Born on November 24, 1952 to William and Pauline (nee: Oeder) Poe in Cincinnati, OH, John retired from Kings Island and Crane America Services. John loved people and never met a stranger. He and his wife, Janet, own Miranda's Ice Cream in Morrow. He was a past council member of The Village of Morrow, a founder of the Little Miami History Connection, past Salem Township Trustee, a member of the Little Miami Chamber and is currently the President of the Lebanon Rotary Club. John was an avid cook and loved to make gelato in the ice cream shop. He enjoyed nature, traveling and went on several cruises with his wife. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Janet (nee: Hornaday) Poe, his step-daughter, Kate (Chad) Zwisler of Englewood, one sister, Carol Helsinger, his grandson, Jackson Zwisler, nephew, Mark (Nikki) Helsinger of Franklin, niece, Jenny (Neal) Kennedy of Morrow as well as numerous other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to specifically thank members of the local fire department for all of their support the past week. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salem/Morrow Fire Department. Arrangements made by Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Jun. 7, 2020.