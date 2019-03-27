|
|
POHLE, John Passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. He retired as a teacher from Virginia Beach Public Schools. He was a Shotokan Karate instructor, an avid musician and a top notch grandfather, friend and brother. He loved traveling, rock gardening and entertaining family and friends and jamming with his harmonica club. John graduated from Archbishop Alter High School, class of 1968, and earned his bachelor's degree from Ohio State University. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Pohle and his brother, Mike. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Jessica Lessmann and Rachel Biggs, 5 adoring grandchildren, Caroline, Casey, Erika, Jill and Patrick, sisters, Melanie and Peggy, brothers, Steve, Tom, Fred and Joe and a huge circle of friends. There will be a memorial service in Virginia Beach in April.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019