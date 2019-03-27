Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John POHLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John POHLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John POHLE Obituary
POHLE, John Passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. He retired as a teacher from Virginia Beach Public Schools. He was a Shotokan Karate instructor, an avid musician and a top notch grandfather, friend and brother. He loved traveling, rock gardening and entertaining family and friends and jamming with his harmonica club. John graduated from Archbishop Alter High School, class of 1968, and earned his bachelor's degree from Ohio State University. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Pohle and his brother, Mike. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Jessica Lessmann and Rachel Biggs, 5 adoring grandchildren, Caroline, Casey, Erika, Jill and Patrick, sisters, Melanie and Peggy, brothers, Steve, Tom, Fred and Joe and a huge circle of friends. There will be a memorial service in Virginia Beach in April.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.