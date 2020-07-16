John POWELL

POWELL, John Henry Age 94, of Alpharetta, Georgia, died July 05, 2020, of natural causes. He was born August 05, 1925, in Gratis, Ohio, the son of Ernest and Glenna Powell. He is survived by his wife, Penny, whom he married July 05, 1947. Also surviving are one daughter, Andrea (Parnell) Ladd of The Villages, FL; one son, Jim (Denise) Powell of Alpharetta, GA; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by one son, John Michael Powell, and a daughter, Lynn Lorraine Cattell. John graduated from Miamisburg High School and was a multi-sport scholar athlete. John was a freshman at Duke University and a member of the football team, winning the 1945 Sugar Bowl. John finished his education at General Motors Institute with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. John was a 15 year member of the Beavercreek Ohio Board of Education and in 1972 was elected to the All Ohio School Board. John was an active member of Beaver United Church of Christ and Associate Member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Celina, OH. John retired as Manufacturing Manager - Frigidaire in Dayton, OH, concluding his career as Engineering Manager, Huffy Bicycle - Celina, OH. After retirement John served as a Volunteer in the International Executive Service Corps., assisting third world countries with manufacturing operations. In 2018, John and Penny moved to Alpharetta, Georgia. Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to American Heart Association
Condolences may be sent or viewed at McDonald And Son Funeral Home, Cumming, GA www.McDonaldandson.com