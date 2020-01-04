|
PROTZMAN, John K. Age 83 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Golden Years. He was born in Middletown on December 6, 1936, the son of the late Stanley and Ruby (Craycraft) Protzman Sr. John graduated from Hamilton High Class of 1954 and was a member of American Legion Post #138. John had previously been a safe installer for Mosler Safe Co. and retired from Black-Clawson as an Erection Supervisor. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois (Witters) Protzman; two children, John Philip (Rebecca) Protzman and Dana (Jeffrey Gouge) Protzman; two grandchildren, Kristopher and Sara Protzman; siblings, Janet Fields and Darlene (Robert) Martin; nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Joetta Blower, Stanley Jr., Martin and Michael Protzman. A Gathering for family and friends will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Memorial Ceremony will follow at 7pm with Pastor Dan Knisley officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 4, 2020