RAPTOSH, John Age 82, of Dayton, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Elmcroft of Washington Twp. He was born September 29, 1937 in Stratton, Ohio to the late Nick & Anna (Rozak) Raptosh. John was a member of St. Paul Orthodox Church in Dayton. He retired from Chrysler in 1995 with 30 years of service. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran, a member of the Air Force Orientation Group (AFOG), a member of the Millennium Masonic Lodge # 779, the United Commercial Travelers, AMVETS Post # 33 and he was a Kentucky Colonel. John is survived by his loving wife of the past 55 years, Ernestine "Tina" (Manuel) Raptosh; two children, Nickolas Raptosh & his wife, Elaine and Jean McCravy & her husband, Danny; three grandchildren, Lindsey Raptosh, Zachary Williams & Stephanie Williams; and by three sisters, Anna Moran, Margaret Rest & Martha Hursh. Private services will be held for the family and burial will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Fr. Gregory Ealy officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John to St. Paul Orthodox Church, 4451 Wagner Road, Dayton, Ohio 45440. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020