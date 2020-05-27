Home

John READLER


1956 - 2020
John READLER Obituary
READLER, John L. 64, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born January 12, 1956 in Berwick, Pennsylvania, the son of Donald and Lillian (Seaton) Readler. He received his bachelor's degree from Arizona State University. He worked for Kenworth Trucking as a mechanical engineer and was a member of the Moose Lodge. Survivors include his three children and spouses, John J. (Heidi) Readler, Mindy (Casey) Huegel and Jim Readler and fiancé, Sara Yacyshyn; three grandchildren, Kelsie, Karsyn and A.J.; wife, Rhonda Readler and four siblings, Mary Ann Moore, Gary Readler, Linda O'Connor and Donna Readler. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with entombment to follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 27, 2020
