Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
John REICHARD Obituary
REICHARD, John Edward Age 81 of Vandalia, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Ohio . John was a graduate of Stivers High School. He received his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1961 from Otterbein College and his Master's from Xavier University in 1967. John retired in 2000 from Montgomery County JVS (Miami Valley CTC), as Director of Adult Education after 39 years of service in education. He began his teaching career at Northmont High School in 1961. During his 7 years at Northmont, John taught several subjects in business office education, and began the COE program along with being an Assistant Football coach. In 1968, Patterson Co-Op became his focal point for the next 3 years as COE Coordinator and Assistant Football coach. Then in 1971, John's final move was to the newly built Montgomery County Joint Vocational School, in Clayton, OH. It was here that he spent his last 29 years in education. Starting out as a Counselor moving on to Supervisor in Business and Office Education, to his final position as the Director of Adult Education. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Joyce (Jonas) Reichard, son Tim Reichard of Englewood, daughter Teri Winget and her husband Scott of Evergreen, CO, 3 grandsons Kevin and Mitch Winget of CO, and John H. Reichard of Englewood, and his sister Linda Fischer of Centerville. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 4th from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. followed by a Memorial Service and Tribute of John's life at 3 p.m. by Rev. Andrew Brewster. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio or the in John's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019
