REILLY, John Leo Reilly "Jack" Born February 12th, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to parents Eleanor and John Reilly, passed away September 13th, 2019 at his home in Oxford, Ohio. Jack left this world peacefully surrounded by family, friends and music, thus ending a 23-year battle with cancer. Jack was a dearly loved father, brother, husband, and grandpa and is survived by his wife, Nancy Wells, daughters Jessie and Sarah Reilly, stepchildren Mike and Robin Wells, grandson Liam Wells, and brother and sister Dan Reilly and Agnes Pappas. Jack joins his brother and sister, Jim Reilly and Mary Reilly, who both passed away in recent years. Jack held degrees from Fordham, Temple and Penn State Universities. After serving a tour in Vietnam as a Marine captain, Jack looked toward peace and human connection to heal the world's woes. He pursued graduate and postgraduate degrees in psychology. As a skilled psychologist, Jack helped many people in his forty-plus years of professional service in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Ohio. Well into his career, Jack continued studies in psychology in ways that expanded his understanding of the field, the human brain, and the needs of his patients. Later in life, he expanded his work to create a series of guided audio programs to help people overcome test-taking, speech-making and sleep anxiety. Jack enjoyed studying Spanish, poetry, gardening, golf, music, bird watching and more. He was also an enthusiastic cook and creator of the very best basil pesto. Above all Jack valued love. Always one to lend an ear, a hand, or a good joke, his humble and infectious fun-loving spirit will be missed by many. A memorial to honor his life and celebrate his spirit is planned for November 2nd, 2019. Please contact his family for details. www.cremationcincinnati.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 8, 2019