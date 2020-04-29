|
REILLY, Captain John Francis USAF, Ret. 73, of Fairborn, passed away in his sleep at Kettering Medical Center on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 17, 1947, the youngest son of the late Patrick and Mary (Toner) Reilly. He was a graduate of Philidelphia's Cardinal Dougherty High School and the University of Nebraska Omaha. John served with and retired from the United States Air Force for 22 years but continued to serve as a civilian employee long after his military retirement. During his tenure with the Air Force, he distinguished himself as both an enlisted Airman and later as a senior noncommissioned officer with the Strategic Air Command. He would later commission as an officer after the successful completion of his degree and Officer Training School, eventually earning and retiring with the rank of Captain. Though his service was exemplary as a logistics officer and then civilian contract officer with the USAF Materiel Command, he was proudest of his work as a master cartographer with the Strategic Air Command. His passion for mapmaking earned him numerous commendations and his work undoubtedly helped to ensure the safety of the citizens of the United States. John was a camping and Scouting enthusiast, a love that he instilled into not only his children but also a generation of Scouts, many of whom have gone on to serve as Scoutmasters, themselves. John was also an avid and lifelong sportsman, having been a Philadelphia youth tennis champion, and later a coach and mentor for his children's soccer and baseball teams. He was a stalwart fan of any team upon which his children were playing but was known to cheer most vociferously for the Greenon Knights soccer and the Ohio University Rugby programs. He was, perhaps, an even greater fan of his daughter's culinary skill and was known to lavish well-earned praise upon her delicious meals. John loved his life, and was known to have a wisecrack, joke, witticism, or kind word at the ready for everyonefamily, friends, and strangers alike. He is survived by and will be sorely missed by his great love and longtime partner, Janet Miller; his children, Katie (Raymond) Luna of Sahuarita, AZ, Patrick (Nicole) Reilly of Weslaco, TX, Kevin (Lauren) Reilly of Sahuarita, AZ, Allison (Todd) Jordan of Enon, OH, Kristin (Chris) Miller of Christiansburg, OH, and Lauren (Mike) Dean of Fairborn; his elder brother, George (Sheila) Reilly of Charlotte, NC; and thirteen grandchildren upon whom he doted unfailingly. His friends were innumerable and will miss him with equal intensity. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. John's funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. but will be live streamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page for any unable to attend in person. Burial will be in the Dayton National Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020