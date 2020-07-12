RIDDLE, John J. John J. Riddle, 84, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born January 27, 1936, in Springfield, the son of Howard E. Riddle, Sr. and Frances (Lyons) Riddle. John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and he retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Survivors include three sons, Chris Riddle and Larry (Becky) Riddle, both of Springfield, and Rick Riddle of Tennessee; grandchildren, Tiffany (Sean) Melia, Boston, MA, Shannen Brown (Daniel Overholser), Springfield, Ryan Brown, Springfield; great-grandchildren, Kayne Michael and Hunter Jo; and sister, Ann Belles. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sharon of 56 years; daughter, Tammy Brown; his parents; and brother, Howard E. Riddle, Jr. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm, Thursday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 pm until the services begin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com