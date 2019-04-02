ROBERTS, John Age 84 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born March 8, 1935 in Hensley, KY, the son of James and Lillie (Dezarn) Roberts. On November 29, 1957, John married the love of his life, Jean Webb in Jellico, TN, and raised their family they adore. John worked at General Electric until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of: Pater Avenue Church of God; Benjamin Franklin # 719 F. & A.M.; Valley of Cincinnati, Scottish Rite; and the Kentucky Colonels. He was a man of faith, and family. Mr. Roberts will forever by respected and missed by all who had the privilege to know him. John leaves behind his loving family: wife and soul mate, Jean Roberts; daughter, Linda (Willie) Bundy; grandchildren, Lindsey (Brady III) Whaley and Jonathan Bundy; great-grandchildren, Brady, Arianna, Christian and Romi; and sister, Julia Ann Runion. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved son, Johnny Roberts; grandson Brent Bundy; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of Masonic Services (11:30 a.m.), Wednesday, April 3, 2019 offered by Benjamin Franklin Lodge # 719, F. & A..M. , followed by Funeral Services at (12 Noon) officiated by Pastors Denny Matheny and Glen Hyden at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be offered by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary