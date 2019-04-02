Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Resources
More Obituaries for John ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John ROBERTS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS, John Age 84 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born March 8, 1935 in Hensley, KY, the son of James and Lillie (Dezarn) Roberts. On November 29, 1957, John married the love of his life, Jean Webb in Jellico, TN, and raised their family they adore. John worked at General Electric until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of: Pater Avenue Church of God; Benjamin Franklin # 719 F. & A.M.; Valley of Cincinnati, Scottish Rite; and the Kentucky Colonels. He was a man of faith, and family. Mr. Roberts will forever by respected and missed by all who had the privilege to know him. John leaves behind his loving family: wife and soul mate, Jean Roberts; daughter, Linda (Willie) Bundy; grandchildren, Lindsey (Brady III) Whaley and Jonathan Bundy; great-grandchildren, Brady, Arianna, Christian and Romi; and sister, Julia Ann Runion. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved son, Johnny Roberts; grandson Brent Bundy; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of Masonic Services (11:30 a.m.), Wednesday, April 3, 2019 offered by Benjamin Franklin Lodge # 719, F. & A..M. , followed by Funeral Services at (12 Noon) officiated by Pastors Denny Matheny and Glen Hyden at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be offered by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now