ROBERTS, John William "Jack" 84, of Mechanicsburg passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born November 8, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Homer E. and Lucile (Hedges) Roberts. He graduated from New Moorfield High School in 1952. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Suzanne (Troxell) Roberts; sons, Todd & Michele Roberts and Sam & Michele Roberts; sister-in-law, Betty Roberts; grandchildren, Austin Roberts & Kaila Watson, Wesley Roberts, Hallie Roberts, and Dylan Roberts; great-grandchild, Kinsley Wren Roberts; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phil & wife, Corene Roberts and their son, Jay Roberts, and brother, David Roberts and his grandson, Joey Mosier. Visitation 4-7 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami St, Urbana, OH 43078 or Moorefield Township EMS, 1616 Moorefield Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Jack lived a full life and is sadly missed by all who loved him. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 26, 2019