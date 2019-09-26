Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Springfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John ROBERTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS, John William "Jack" 84, of Mechanicsburg passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born November 8, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Homer E. and Lucile (Hedges) Roberts. He graduated from New Moorfield High School in 1952. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Suzanne (Troxell) Roberts; sons, Todd & Michele Roberts and Sam & Michele Roberts; sister-in-law, Betty Roberts; grandchildren, Austin Roberts & Kaila Watson, Wesley Roberts, Hallie Roberts, and Dylan Roberts; great-grandchild, Kinsley Wren Roberts; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phil & wife, Corene Roberts and their son, Jay Roberts, and brother, David Roberts and his grandson, Joey Mosier. Visitation 4-7 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami St, Urbana, OH 43078 or Moorefield Township EMS, 1616 Moorefield Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Jack lived a full life and is sadly missed by all who loved him. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now