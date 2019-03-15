ROBISON, John Allen Age 73 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserves and retired from Delphi with more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, boating, waterskiing, being outside, photography, and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Gail (Sloboda) Robison, daughter and son-in-law: Jenni (Rhett) Dilcher of Lancaster, daughter-in-law: Carrie Robison of Lebanon, grandchildren: Ashley Robison, Abby Robison, Garrett Dilcher, Dalton Dilcher, sister: Linda (Richard) Kidd of VA, nieces, nephews, relatives, and good friends. He was preceded in death by his son: John A.L. Robison and parents: Andrew and Irma (Hudson) Robison. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary