ROLL, Dr. John M. "Matt" Age 94, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by family at his home in Kettering. Matt was born in Dayton in 1924 to the late Matthias J. and Loretta (Knecht) Roll. He was raised in Corpus Christi parish in the Five Oaks neighborhood, and returned later to raise his own family there. Matt graduated from Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton, then served in the Army during WWII. He attended medical school at St. Louis University and was a medical officer in the Air Force during the Korean War. Matt then returned to Dayton to establish his OBGYN practice and enjoyed a long, reputable career serving the community he loved. During the "baby boom" years he delivered hundreds if not thousands of babies in the Miami Valley. Matt was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing trips with his many friends, and traveling with his beloved wife, Pat. He was also an Indian Health Service volunteer who generously donated his medical skills on reservations throughout the west. In his retirement years he volunteered regularly at . Matt was a man of great faith and lifelong supporter of both Corpus Christi and St. Albert's Church. Last but not least, Matt was a loving and devoted family man to his wife of 53 years and seven children. Matt was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Hannegan); two sons, Michael and Robert, and a brother, Richard. He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Roll; four sons and their wives, John (Daidre), Mark (Christine), Matt (Kris), and Nick; two sisters, Marianne Phillips and Loretta Haerr, and eight grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 PM Thursday, May 2nd, at St. Albert the Great Church, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Wednesday, May 1st, at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Matt to . Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary