ROOF, John E. "Jack" 93, of Germantown, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Germantown on December 20, 1925 to parents Carl Edward and Alice (Fryman) Roof. Jack was the owner of Roof's Garage. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II and was a member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church. Jack loved his farm and was still working the farm until his health declined. He always was a hard worker and also enjoyed bowling. Mr. Roof is survived by his son, John R. (Terri) Roof; daughter, Alice Lynn (Ruby) Roof; sister, Mary Ann (James) Creech; grandchildren, Amanda (Jesse) Reed, Brittany (Brandon) Russell & Cassidy (Zach) Roof; and great grandchildren, Delaney, Treyvin & Beckham Reed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane (Stover) Roof and parents. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Reverend Doug Ervin officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery with military honors. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guest book online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary