Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Resources
More Obituaries for John RUETSCHLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John RUETSCHLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John RUETSCHLE Obituary
RUETSCHLE, John F. Age 82, of Dayton went home to heaven Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1937 to the late Reinhard and Freda Ruetschle in Dayton. John practiced Architecture for 45 years, starting as draftsman (Hart and Hart Architects 1957) and retiring as President (Ruetschle Architects) in 2002. Over his career he designed many award winning buildings in the Dayton region from Schools and Churches to Commercial and Institutional Facilities. He is survived by his loving wife Darlene of 58 years; 4 children and their spouses Kim (Greg) Fessel, Mark (Laura), Steve (Michelle) and Mike (Heather); 12 grandchildren Ben (Brittani), Jake and Holly Fessel; Jennifer, Brittany (Tyler) Colston and Megan; Aidan, Jude and Zephyr; John, Luke and Katie; sister Linda (Dan) Burkhardt and brother Rudy (Phyllis) Ruetschle. John is preceded in death by 2 brothers Bill and Ed Ruetschle. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held 11AM Saturday September 14, 2019 at Fairhaven Church Chapel 637 E Whipp Road, Centerville, OH 45459. Pastor David Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9:30AM until time of the service. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of . Burial immediately following at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fairhaven Church, Young Life Dayton, or in John's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now