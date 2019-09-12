|
|
RUETSCHLE, John F. Age 82, of Dayton went home to heaven Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1937 to the late Reinhard and Freda Ruetschle in Dayton. John practiced Architecture for 45 years, starting as draftsman (Hart and Hart Architects 1957) and retiring as President (Ruetschle Architects) in 2002. Over his career he designed many award winning buildings in the Dayton region from Schools and Churches to Commercial and Institutional Facilities. He is survived by his loving wife Darlene of 58 years; 4 children and their spouses Kim (Greg) Fessel, Mark (Laura), Steve (Michelle) and Mike (Heather); 12 grandchildren Ben (Brittani), Jake and Holly Fessel; Jennifer, Brittany (Tyler) Colston and Megan; Aidan, Jude and Zephyr; John, Luke and Katie; sister Linda (Dan) Burkhardt and brother Rudy (Phyllis) Ruetschle. John is preceded in death by 2 brothers Bill and Ed Ruetschle. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held 11AM Saturday September 14, 2019 at Fairhaven Church Chapel 637 E Whipp Road, Centerville, OH 45459. Pastor David Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9:30AM until time of the service. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of . Burial immediately following at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fairhaven Church, Young Life Dayton, or in John's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019