SANNER, John W. Age 80, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born in Latrobe, PA October 9, 1938, to the late Mahlon & Martha Sanner. John traveled all over the country during his career as a truck driver-sometimes sneaking the kids along for the ride. His favorite past time was watching his sons play sports. John was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Joyce A. Sanner; second wife of 20 years, Margaret "Jeannie" Sanner; and sister, Alice Deaton. He is survived by his sons, Jay (Patricia) Sanner, Joe (Sheryl) Sanner and Jerry (Fianc?e Laura Gau) Sanner; grandchildren, Destiny, Jarred, Kelsie, Sierra and Jacob; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Joe (Norma) Volkert Jr.; nieces, Julie, Jenny, Jodi and Janie; and nephew, Joe III and their spouses. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019