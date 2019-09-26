|
SCHELLHAUSE, John Robert "Bob" 96, passed away Thursday September 19, 2019 in Milford, Ohio. He had resided in Milford the last 2 years after the passing of the love of his life, Anna Jean in 2016. He was the son of John and Orpha Schellhause born in Covington, Ohio on April 23, 1923. He had an older sister, Ellen Penrod. John and Anna Jean were married on June 19, 1948 and resided most of their lives in Englewood, Ohio. After retirement from General Motors in Dayton, they spent many winters in Bradenton, Florida. A graduate of Covington High School, John was a longtime active member of Englewood United Methodist Church, and was heavily involved as a Scout Master for Boy Scouts Troop 356 in Englewood. John was a proud Army veteran of World War II serving in Europe. Bob will be remembered as someone who always put others ahead of himself, was proud to have served his country, his family, his community, and especially his beloved lifetime companion Anna Jean. They had two sons, Vaughn Robert (Ellen) of Seminole, Florida and Kent Alan (Jill) of Milford, Ohio. Grandpa Bob dearly loved his five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Kindred Funeral Home at 400 Union Blvd, Englewood, Ohio. The funeral service will follow immediately after at 11:00 a.m. Interment following the service will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to your local Salvation Army. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019