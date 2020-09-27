1/1
JOHN SCHOENER
SCHOENER, John R. Age 64, of New Richmond, OH, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. John was born on November 10, 1955, to Jack and Flora (Fronista) Schoener. He graduated from Northmont High School in 1974 and received his engineering degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. John's internship at a paper mill during college launched his rewarding career, which concluded as the Vice President of Market Development and Innovation for Omya Inc. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Paper Technology Foundation at Western Michigan University, chairing the Recruitment and Scholarship Committee. In 2018, John earned certification as an executive coach from the Hudson Institute of Coaching and enjoyed providing this new level of support to his colleagues. John was an exceptional guitar player and composer of instrumental music for the acoustic guitar. He loved golf, gourmet cooking and sharing his extensive wine collection with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Schoener, and mother-in-law Ann Blaeser. John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lynn Schoener; mother Flora Schoener; father-in-law Paul Blaeser; brother Steve (fiancée Minda Dierkes) Schoener and his son Zach (Kayla); sister Karen (Steve) Heinrichs and their children Jake and Kate (Nick) and great-nephew Beckett; sister-in-law Lori (John) Cashdollar and their children Caleb and Amy; brother-in-law Tim (Sue) Blaeser and daughter Allison (Ryan) Gillooly and great-niece Nora, and daughter Carly; brother-in-law Vince (Lorie) Blaeser and their children Julia (fiancé Jake), Joel, and Audrey. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, October 3 at 2:00 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Family will greet friends following the service until 4:30 PM. COVID restrictions have been lifted in terms of the number of attendees. Masks are required and provided by the funeral home. Those worried about masks not being enforced are welcome to view the services on Routsong's YouTube page, where the services will be livestreamed. Memorial contributions can be made to The Foodbank, Inc., 56 Armor Pl., Dayton, OH 45417 or Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
