SCHOOLEY, John W. November 3, 1925-May 8, 2019 Received God's love and mercy on May 8, 2019. His body was donated to the Wright State University School of Medicine. "Will" attended Holy Family School, St. Anthony, Chaminade, The University of Dayton, and Providence College of Rhode Island. During World War II, he spent two years in the Merchant Marines. His favorite petitions were: De profundas clamavi a te Domines To his God: Domine exaude vocem meanum (Out of the depths, I cry to Thee O'Lord ... Lord, hear my prayer). De mori Tuus, nihil neci bonum (Speak only of the Good about the dead) John was an avid Notre Dame fan! During the game, he was ready for the action! His 100% focus was on during the entire game, where he was the happiest "fighting Irish" a person could be! Go Irish! He is survived by his wife, Amber Schooley of 44 years of marriage. Four children; Kevin Schooley (Cindi), John Schooley (Ali), Ann Stephenson and Joan Harris. His stepdaughters; Pam Tellis and Carole Tellis and numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren His remembrance will be held with Mass at St. Albert the Great 3033 Far Hills Avenue Dayton, Ohio on June 19, 2019. Visitation at 11:00 with Mass following at 12:00 to express their sentiments to John's wife, Amber and his children. We love you John. May peace and love be with you. A life-long ambition was realized when he authored a book: "The Hound of Heaven" and it was published after years of hard work and dedication. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary