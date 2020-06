SCHUBERT, John "Fred" Age 88, passed away May 30, 2020. Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Angela; son, Mark (Mary Lee); daughter, Mary Moran, daughter, Jennifer (Rupert) von Fahnestock; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. John was a former co-owner of Sure Tool and Manufacturing Co. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St. Dayton, OH 45415. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com