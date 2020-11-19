1/
John SCHUERMANN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHUERMANN, John

Age 52, of Washington Township, passed away on Sat., Nov. 14, 2020. There will be a visitation from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 for anyone that is elderly or immune compromised. The general public will be invited to pay their respects from 4:00-6:00 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John Schuermann Scholarship Fund for Alter and Centerville High School Golf or PALS for life breast cancer fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St Charles Borromeo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westbrock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 18, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joseph Hricovsky
November 18, 2020
Our hearts and prayers go out to you Belinda, and the kids, Allie, Richard, and Jenny, and now Winnie. John was a special person who always made you feel like an important part of his life. His friendly demeanor made him so easy to talk to and I will forever cherish the many times I enjoyed with him. I know many people will repeat this sentiment, but he will be so sorely missed. But because he was loved by so many people, use that strength as you mourn and recover, knowing that he touched so many lives in a truly positive way.

Dan and Jennifer Kane
Dan Kane
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved