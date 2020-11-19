Our hearts and prayers go out to you Belinda, and the kids, Allie, Richard, and Jenny, and now Winnie. John was a special person who always made you feel like an important part of his life. His friendly demeanor made him so easy to talk to and I will forever cherish the many times I enjoyed with him. I know many people will repeat this sentiment, but he will be so sorely missed. But because he was loved by so many people, use that strength as you mourn and recover, knowing that he touched so many lives in a truly positive way.



Dan and Jennifer Kane

Dan Kane

Friend