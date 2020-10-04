1/1
John SEDERSTRAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDERSTRAND, John Thomas "Jack," 78, passed away on the feast of St. Padre Pio, September 23, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH, after fighting numerous health battles over the past decade and finally succumbing to complications of coronavirus. He was born in Kankakee, IL, to Clifford and Elaine (Wright) Sederstrand and raised by his mother and stepfather, Glenn Mulligan, after Clifford perished in WWII while serving on board the USS Golet. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, Bob. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Carol (Volk) Sederstrand; daughter, Jill (Mike) Sandman; and sons, Tom (Emily) and David (Chelsea) Sederstrand; grandchildren, Samantha, Jonathan, Jacob, Charlotte, Josephine, Owen, Anthony Jack, Nathan, Glory, Avery and Brady; sister, Cathie (Clarence) Miedema; brothers, Jim and Mike (Ronda) Mulligan; four nieces, three nephews, and numerous friends in the community of faith. Jack was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, and he was a Benedictine Oblate of St. Meinrad's Arch Abbey. He served for many years as a Catechist and Lector, and he brought the Eucharist to patients in the hospital. Jack's faith was paramount in his life, and he passed on to eternity after receiving Last Rites and the prayers of his family. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Centerville, OH, on October 17, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., and it will be live-streamed at www.sfacc.org (link at the bottom of the main page). Private burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee, IL. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved