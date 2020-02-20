|
SHAFER, John Derek Age 28, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. He was born May 23, 1991 in Ashland, KY to John Randall Shafer and Mavis (Watts) Shafer - Back. He worked in landscaping. John attended The Village Church of South Lebanon. John is survived by his wife, Deborah Lee (Blankenship) Shafer of Lebanon; mother, Mavis (step-father, Jerome) Back of Lebanon; brother, Dr. Eric Shafer of Chicago; maternal grandmother, Mavis Gilkerson Watts; paternal grandparents, John and Phyllis (Corbin) Shafer, of Ironton. He is preceded in death by his father, John Randall Shafer; maternal grandfather, Roy J. Watts. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 pm at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Joseph Stookey officiating. A gathering of family and friends will follow after the service at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Event Center. Memorial contributions may be made to The Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy, 1080 Nimitzview Drive, #208, Cincinnati, OH 45230. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, OH with Rev. Steve Harvey officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2020