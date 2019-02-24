|
SHANAHAN, John F. 79, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 in his residence. He was born in Springfield on May 5, 1939 the son of John H. and Ruth (Davis) Shanahan. He was a teacher for many years before his retirement and a member of Knights of Columbus #624 and St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include his six siblings and spouses, Robert (Mary) Shanahan, Ruth Ann Kudlaukas, Terrance (Debbie) Shanahan, Margaret (Roger) Weeks, Kathleen (James) Leonard and Patricia Parker and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Raphael Church.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 24, 2019