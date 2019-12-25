|
SILVESTRI, John Anthony Known to all as Tony, passed away from this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. He was born July 02, 1938 to Stella and Joseph Silvestri of Springfield, Ohio. Tony was the youngest of their seven children who all preceded him in death. He loved his brothers and sisters and always said he had the perfect childhood. A graduate of Catholic Central High School class of 1956 he attended Wittenberg University and New York University. He began his career with Elder Beerman Stores as a stock boy, when he retired he was CEO of Bee Gee Shoe Corp. and then Margo's both subsidiaries of Elder Beerman. His next adventure led him and his wife Joanne to purchase and operate a children's clothing store in Dallas. He loved owning his own business and received numerous awards for The Plum Tree. They then returned to Centerville for another retirement that didn't last long. He joined the sales force of Voss Chevrolet where he had an outstanding career. The warm weather of Sarasota Fl. called and they moved to the sunshine. He is survived by his wife Joanne (Jacobs) and three of his four children, Michael (Laura), Kevin, and Mary Jo Delaney (Tom); his youngest daughter Elizabeth Ellen Thomas (Patrick) passed away in November 06, 2011 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren, all of whom he loved and cherished. If you were family be it children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews he loved you and loved spending time with you. FAMILY was the most important part of his life In accordance with his requests, he has been cremated. A memorial gathering will be held in Ohio and in Florida later in 2020. Memorial donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., Sarasota, FL or to the . The family would like to thank Martina Griffin for her loving care of Tony during his illness and to our wonderful neighbors Frank and Mayra Soto for their help during this difficult journey. Sleep in the arms of angels my love until we are once again together. Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231. For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 25, 2019