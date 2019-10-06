|
SIPE, John Vernon 89, of New Carlisle lost his battle with cancer on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born June 29, 1930 in York, PA, the son of John H. and Sadie Livingston Sipe. He is survived by his loving wife Jean Hogue Sipe and several nieces and nephews. They were married October 4, 1952, and would have celebrated their 67th anniversary. John graduated from Hamilton High School, Miami University and later received his Master's Degree in music education from Indiana University. He was in the U.S. Army and served a tour of duty in Europe where he traveled with the U.S. Army Symphony during the Korean War. On his return he began teaching at the New Carlisle Bethel Local School District (currently Tecumseh School District), as the Choral Director from 1956 until he retired in 1985. During his career he started the now annual Spring Musicals and was also associated with the American Field Service. John and Jean hosted many exchange students in their home, many of whom have stayed in contact throughout their lives. John was involved with several local churches as the choir director and with the Springfield Symphony Chorale. He was a beloved teacher, mentor and friend who influenced many of his students to choose a career in music, others have shared their musical talent that he helped them develop. John will be greatly missed by his wife Jean, his extended family, his colleagues and "his kids." A celebration of John's life will be held Saturday, October 19th at 2:00 PM at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH, with a fellowship gathering immediately following the service. Those that wish to sing in the celebration choir should meet to rehearse from 1:15-1:45 PM at the church. Please bring your music folders from the 2013 Sipe year's concert. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Springfield Foundation and designated to the John Sipe Scholarship Fund, 333 N. Limestone St. Suite 201, Springfield, OH 45503. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 6, 2019