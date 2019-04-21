|
|
SIVA, John Joseph Age 82, passed away Tuesday, April 16th, 2019, after a lengthy and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born to the late Mary (Zinchak) and John "Jan" Siva. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305, on Monday April 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459 at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl. Ste. 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928. Complete obituary online, condolences and life experiences can be shared about John at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019